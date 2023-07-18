2 injured in shooting on Vandivere Road in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are injured after a shooting on the 2100 block of Vandivere Road on Monday night.

According to officials, deputies were dispatched at 7:52 p.m. to Vandivere Road in reference to two gunshot wound victims.

Upon arrival, deputies found two male subjects who had both been shot at least one time.

Both victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Investigators are still on scene at this time.

