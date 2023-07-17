Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Lucrative lottery tickets sold in Aiken, Orangeburg counties

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5/File)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. - If you bought a lottery ticket in Orangeburg or Aiken County, you could be owed some money.

Lottery officials said a $2 million Mega Millions ticket was sold from the Gaz-Bah at 951 Chestnut Street in Orangeburg for Friday night’s drawing.

The ticket sold matched all five white ball numbers drawn and the ticket holder purchased the Megaplier to see the prize multiplied to a grand total of $2 million.

Meanwhile, four Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina won $50,000. One of the winning locations was at the Publix on Eastgate Drive in Aiken.

The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $900 million after no one matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night.

The winning numbers were 2, 9, 43, 55, 57 and 18.

While no one won the jackpot, three tickets sold matched five of the numbers to win $1 million. Two of those tickets were sold in Texas and one in Colorado.

The next drawing will be held Monday.

The jackpot for Monday’s drawing will be the third highest in the history of the game. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion, won last November.

The current odds of winning it all are 1 in 292.2 million.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a $252.6 million prize.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Shots fired at south Augusta store where 2 have been killed
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Name released of deadly shooting victim on Lumpkin Road
(Source: MGN)
CSRA outages peak at more than 1,600 Saturday night after storms; now fixed
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Shooting reported at Richmond Hill Road apartment complex

Latest News

Deputies could be seen in the area on Monday morning, but the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office...
Deputies launch homeless crackdown near I-20, Washington Road
Graduation cap and money
How Biden’s new student loan forgiveness plan affects Georgians
Andre Longmore, the suspected Henry County mass shooter, was killed in a shootout with police...
‘I’m heartbroken’: Mother of suspected Henry County shooter apologizes to neighbors
Lucky Wallis Turner and the wig-wearing robber.
Suspect arrested in Aiken County bank heist by wigged man