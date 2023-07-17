Lucrative lottery tickets sold in Aiken, Orangeburg counties

AIKEN, S.C. - If you bought a lottery ticket in Orangeburg or Aiken County, you could be owed some money.

Lottery officials said a $2 million Mega Millions ticket was sold from the Gaz-Bah at 951 Chestnut Street in Orangeburg for Friday night’s drawing.

The ticket sold matched all five white ball numbers drawn and the ticket holder purchased the Megaplier to see the prize multiplied to a grand total of $2 million.

Meanwhile, four Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina won $50,000. One of the winning locations was at the Publix on Eastgate Drive in Aiken.

The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $900 million after no one matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night.

The winning numbers were 2, 9, 43, 55, 57 and 18.

While no one won the jackpot, three tickets sold matched five of the numbers to win $1 million. Two of those tickets were sold in Texas and one in Colorado.

The next drawing will be held Monday.

The jackpot for Monday’s drawing will be the third highest in the history of the game. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion, won last November.

The current odds of winning it all are 1 in 292.2 million.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a $252.6 million prize.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.