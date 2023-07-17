Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Wigged bandit apologizes ahead of Aiken County bank heist

A search is underway for an individual who robbed a bank in Graniteville on Friday.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A wig-wearing, gun-toting bank robber in Aiken County apologized for his crime during a bank robbery, according to a newly released report from deputies.

On Monday, investigators arrested 73-year-old Lucky Wallis Turner, of Graniteville, in connection with the July armed robbery of Security Federal Bank at 50 Canal St

MORE | Name released for 20-year-old shot dead in Aiken County

The robbery occurred between 9 and 9:15 a.m. July 7, according to an incident report released Tuesday by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were told that a white man wearing sunglasses and possibly a wig entered a bank employee’s office and said he was sorry but he was going to rob the bank.

Armed wig-wearing suspect robs bank in Aiken County
Armed wig-wearing suspect robs bank in Aiken County(WRDW)

The gun-brandishing robber had several employees move to the vault and had them zip-tie their hands together.

He then filled a black bag with cash before walking away from the bank toward Cottage Street, where he turned left. Witnesses later saw him driving a light gold Ford Explorer.

Authorities and their bloodhounds failed to locate the suspect on the day of the robbery.

MORE | Freed killer returns to S.C. to serve remainder of prison term

However, a search warrant was executed at the home of Turner in the 700 block of Leitner Street at 10:33 a.m. Monday.

Turner was taken into custody without incident.

Turner was being held without bond Tuesday in the Aiken County Detention Center on charges of entering a bank with intent to steal, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and four counts of kidnapping.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Name released for 20-year-old shot dead in Aiken County
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Shots fired at south Augusta store where 2 have been killed
Latarcha K. Wilson
Bamberg County jail chief quits after drawing fire over racial slur
Aiden Canatser, 15, was last seen on Wednesday arounf 6:45 a.m. on the 600 block of Cardinal...
Aiken runaway 15-year-old found safe at Georgia home

Latest News

Swainsboro-Emanuel County Development Authority.
Grant to pay for industrial park sewer upgrades in Emanuel County
First Lady Jill Biden makes historic visit to Bethel
First lady visiting Augusta today as part of economic tour
Logan Gordy (left) and Trista Cheeks (right)
Engaged Georgia firefighters hospitalized after fire engine rolls over in on-duty crash
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to reporters at U.S. Rep....
DeSantis to release policy plans after filing for S.C. primary
Former President Donald Trump
Trump fails again to quash Ga. special grand jury report