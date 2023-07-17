Wigged bandit apologizes ahead of Aiken County bank heist

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A wig-wearing, gun-toting bank robber in Aiken County apologized for his crime during a bank robbery, according to a newly released report from deputies.

On Monday, investigators arrested 73-year-old Lucky Wallis Turner, of Graniteville, in connection with the July armed robbery of Security Federal Bank at 50 Canal St

The robbery occurred between 9 and 9:15 a.m. July 7, according to an incident report released Tuesday by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were told that a white man wearing sunglasses and possibly a wig entered a bank employee’s office and said he was sorry but he was going to rob the bank.

The gun-brandishing robber had several employees move to the vault and had them zip-tie their hands together.

He then filled a black bag with cash before walking away from the bank toward Cottage Street, where he turned left. Witnesses later saw him driving a light gold Ford Explorer.

Authorities and their bloodhounds failed to locate the suspect on the day of the robbery.

However, a search warrant was executed at the home of Turner in the 700 block of Leitner Street at 10:33 a.m. Monday.

Turner was taken into custody without incident.

Turner was being held without bond Tuesday in the Aiken County Detention Center on charges of entering a bank with intent to steal, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and four counts of kidnapping.

