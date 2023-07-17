Who gets the blame for 2 Augusta firetrucks rolling over?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials decided on suspension for two firefighters and a written reprimand for one after a pair of rollover traffic accidents totaled two Augusta Fire Department trucks .

The first rollover happened on the morning of Jan. 16 as Truck 2 (501 Reserve) was on the westbound Interstate 20 entrance ramp from Washington Road.

The assigned crew consisted of Capt. Richard Johnson, firefighter Anthony Harris (driving) and Sgt. Darius Smalley, who were responding to a structure fire on Barton Chapel Road.

An investigation found the firetruck was traveling 62 mph in a 45 mph zone with an estimated speed of 28 mph at the time of the accident, indicating rapid deceleration.

The firefighters said they could feel the back end shifting and it seemed like the wheels had locked up. The truck started to tilt in the turn and felt like it was on the side walls of the tires, the crew said. Then the truck hit the curb and flipped onto the passenger side.

The truck was totaled. In 2002, the city paid $649,500 and the value was $251,629 at the time of the crash. The estimated cost of repairs would have been $786,358.

The investigation found:

The truck was traveling in excess of the posted speed limit in violation of the Augusta Fire Department Standard Operating Procedures Manual Section 200.03 (8) Personnel shall not exceed 10 mph beyond the posted speed limit during emergency response. (9) Apparatus operators shall use due regard when entering the lane of oncoming traffic.

Johnson by admission in his written statement and recorded interview was in violation of the Augusta Fire Department Standard Operating Procedures Manual Section 200.03 (4) All personnel shall utilize seat belts at all times while the apparatus is in motion.

Smalley by admission in his written statement was in violation of the Augusta Fire Department Standard Operating Procedures Manual Section 200.03 (4) All personnel shall utilize seat belts at all times while the apparatus is in motion. (5) Prior to the departure of the responding apparatus, personnel will don the appropriate personal protective clothing. Riding while donning personal protective clothing is strictly prohibited.

Harris violated the Augusta Fire Department’s Standard Operation Procedures Manual Section 200.00 “Operation of Emergency Vehicles” in conjunction with the findings noted in the accident report filed by law enforcement.

A third-party assessment found the braking system was mechanically functional. This comes despite the firefighters saying Harris claimed at the time of the turn: “I have the brakes pressed all the way to the floor and nothing is happening.” Blake Flewellyn from Ten-8 Fire and Safety said that based on an inspection performed Jan. 31, the company believes the accident was not caused by a brake failure due to the speed of the vehicle, wear, the way the rubber is rolled on the back tires and other factors.

Johnson was recommended for a two-day suspension for willful neglect in performance of duties, willful violation of a safety policy resulting in property or equipment damage or personal injury, and directing or a subordinate to violate a rule whether explicitly or through inaction

Harris was recommended for a one-day suspension for willful neglect in performance of duties and willful neglect of a safety policy and procedure that results in equipment damage or personal injury.

Smalley was recommended for a written reprimand for willful neglect in performance of duties, willful neglect of a safety policy or procedure resulting in equipment damage or personal injury, and seat belt violations.

Second rollover

A few days after the Washington Road rollover, there was a similar accident involving another truck, Tender 12 .

It happened Jan. 21 at Old Waynesboro Road and Neeley Road as the truck was following Engine 12 to a medical emergency. During the right turn from Old Waynesboro to Neely, driver Chad Washington lost control and the truck rolled over onto the driver’s side.

An investigation found the truck left a 218-foot skid mark showing it went from the correct lane to the oncoming lane and off the roadway, turning in the opposite direction.

Washington said Engine 12 broke suddenly in front of him, and when he applied the brakes, they locked up. He then let off the brakes and tried to go around Engine 12 on the side of the road to avoid slamming into it. In an attempt to return to the roadway, Tender 12 rolled over, according to Washington.

The investigation found Washington was traveling too fast for the conditions, wasn’t familiar with the area he’d been assigned to and was following Engine 12 too closely. Investigators said brake failure did not contribute to the wreck.

The 2017 Pierce FXP tanker was declared a total loss. It was bought in 2017 for $258,357, according to city officials. Repairs would have cost $447,926, according to an estimate prepared for the city.

Suspension was recommended for Washington, who was found to have shown willful neglect in performance in performance of duties, was found at fault by the Safety Review Committee, was found to have committed a willful or negligent violation of a safety policy resulting in property or equipment damage or personal injury, and who allegedly violated a safety rule or engaged in conduct that could endanger a co-worker or a member of the public.

Washington wrote that he felt the 2,000 gallons of water in the tank might have been a factor in the rollover.

