19-year-old Louisville twin brothers accused of 2 Jefferson County fires

Jefferson County, Ga., Sheriff's Office
Jefferson County, Ga., Sheriff's Office(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Twin 19-year-old brothers were arrested and charged with arson in connection to two fires in Jefferson County.

Chase Holton Hammond and Chad Hunter Hammond are accused of a fire at Lamb Brothers Lumber Company and a fire that destroyed an abandoned home on Highway 102, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say both fires happened on June 16 and have been under investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Wrens Fire Department.

They were arrested on July 14. Both are in jail without bond.

