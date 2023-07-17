Submit Photos/Videos
Suspect arrested in Aiken County bank heist by wigged man

A search is underway for an individual who robbed a bank in Graniteville on Friday.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested a man suspected of robbing a local bank while wearing a wig.

Around 11:40 a.m. Monday, investigators arrested 73-year-old Lucky Wallis Turner, of Graniteville, in connection with the robbery of Security Federal Bank.

MORE | Aiken woman accused of exploiting vulnerable adult, forgery

On July 7, a gunman entered the bank located at 50 Canal St., brandished a handgun and demanded money from bank employees.

Armed wig-wearing suspect robs bank in Aiken County
Armed wig-wearing suspect robs bank in Aiken County(WRDW)

Witnesses later saw the gunman drive away in a light gold Ford Explorer.

On Monday, a search warrant was executed at the home of Turner in the 700 block of Leitner Street at 10:33 am.

Turner was taken into custody without incident. Turner will be taken to the Aiken County Detention Center where he will be held pending the issuance of arrest warrants.

Investigators are seeking to charge Turner with four counts of kidnapping, robbery of a financial institution and possession of a weapon during a violent crime

