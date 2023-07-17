Sen. Ossoff announces $15M to help fund CSRA education

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - $15 million is set to help 11 of our local counties’ Head Start programs.

Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff announced the funding on Monday.

While there are requirements for these programs, more people qualify than you think.

In the CSRA, there’s a need. Sen. Ossoff says it comes down to education and poverty due to COVID.

With the poverty level in Augusta nearly double the state level, Sen. Ossoff says he’s putting a stop to children suffering from it.

“There is an unmet need when it comes to early childhood education. It’s never enough,” said Ossoff.

In order to meet the need, the CSRA Economic Opportunity Authority has a local Head Start program.

Interim Executive Director Mary Harrison said: “We do health, vision, dental screenings, medical screenings, things like that. We also offer play therapy for children who need a little more attention, and have a little bit of behavioral challenges.”

Harrison says the need for this program post-pandemic is growing at a rapid rate.

“It’s challenging. It’s challenging, because as you know, within the resources, there’s more need than resource,” said Harrison.

Statistics from the Census Bureau show 14 percent of Georgians live in poverty.

In Richmond County, it’s nearly double.

Sen. Ossoff says the pandemic is to blame.

“Coming out of the pandemic, there was a real cost, learning loss, socialization, loss. And for three, four, and five year old’s, that early childhood education is essential,” said Sen. Ossoff.

Which is why he says the millions in funding are needed.

“Headstart is a crucial, crucial program to ensure that young children in Georgia have access to the nurturing educational environments that are so essential in early childhood, to nutrition services, to the kind of wraparound services that support the whole family. As they help to lift up these young people. These are essential years in a child’s life, we know that from ages three, four, and five, the cognitive development and the social development that’s ongoing, make a huge difference for the rest of somebody’s entire life,” said Sen. Ossoff.

Harrison says they usually get around 13 million each year, but this year with the need growing, they will be able to provide more.

“Staff, salaries, hiring staff, just beefing up the services that we can that we currently offer,” said Harrison.

Without this, she says they wouldn’t be able to continue serving more than 1,400 children each year.

“You can you can’t provide the service if you don’t have the teachers, the TAs, the family service workers, the specialists to implement and provide those services,” said Harrison.

Headstart qualifying is based on income, kids also need to be under five years old. Kids in foster care or who are homeless are still eligible.

To check if you are eligible, click here.

