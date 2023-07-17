One on One with Richard Rogers | A Place to Dream

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In 2021, The GBI reports 148 babies died because of an unsafe sleep environment.

We found 16 babies died in the past year and a half in Richmond County.

That’s why News 12 is launching a new program, A Place to Dream, to help parents keep those babies alive.

Our own Laura Warren is organizing the effort and she talks one on one with Richard Rogers.

