New turfs bring new beginnings to 4 Richmond County schools

Laney’s Memorial Stadium hasn’t seen a total renovation like this since the stadium was built...
Laney's Memorial Stadium hasn't seen a total renovation like this since the stadium was built in 2006.
By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s out with the old and in with the new throughout the CSRA.

Last summer, Columbia County schools put in new turf fields at area high schools.

This summer, Richmond County took a page out of their book and decided to install their own at four area high schools. Lucy C. Laney High School, Butler, Westside and Cross Creek all received new turf fields.

Laney’s Memorial Stadium hasn’t seen a total renovation like this since the stadium was built in 2006. Previously, the Wildcats played at Richmond Academy Stadium.

The fresh turf is a new beginning for Laney football.

“It’s just a better atmosphere when you got that turf. The field looks nice. When the scoreboard is lit up and the lights are on, on Friday nights, the kids are ready to perform, it’s just a much better look,” said Coach Ronnie Baker.

Turf, as pretty as it might look, has its downfalls too.

“Kids always underestimate the turf. Once you get on the turf, everybody is faster. It’s always, ‘I’m fast. I’m super fast.’ But if you ain’t used to it. You can slip and, you know, fall a lot. And that’s what we had now trying to get adjusted, what types of shoes to wear and things like that,” said Baker.

Each field cost the district a little more than a million dollars.

The turf was built with a shock pad to reduce injuries. Baker said his athletes don’t know how good they have it.

“When I played the turf had the concrete underneath and then it had some rubble, but this turf actually has the concrete and then it has foam. The biggest difference is the foam up underneath it supposed to make it a lot softer and a lot better traction,” he said.

It levels the playing field in more ways than one.

“I always like to try to keep up with the competition, in facilities and feel and things of that nature. Because, you know, in order to compete with those guys, you have to have the same equipment as those guys. You don’t want to be the one school or the one team that, you know, practicing with less or working with less and having to go play these guys,” said Baker.

Glenn Hills, Academy of Richmond County, Hephzibah, and Josey are the only schools in the district to not receive turf fields.

