Mental health hotline marks a year of saving lives

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tens of thousands of South Carolinians have reached out to the national 9-8-8 suicide and crisis lifeline since it launched a year ago.

They’re among the millions of Americans who have sought help in a time of crisis during that time.

South Carolina has seen a significant uptick in calls to the national crisis helpline – since 9-8-8 launched a year ago.

But the state also now has more resources to get callers the help they need.

“Having three numbers makes it more accessible to people,” said Jessica Barnes of the South Carolina Department of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention.

The year before 9-8-8 launched, about 30,000 calls from South Carolina area codes came into the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – when it had a 10-digit phone number.

In the past year since that switched to 9-8-8, the number of calls jumped up to more than 38,000.

That doesn’t include people who reached out through texts or chats.

“This is also helping open the door for continuing to support other parts of 9-8-8 crisis care continuum, not just the call number,” Barmes said.

Until last month – just one call center in South Carolina was taking these calls.

But a second location opened in June.

Since then, the answer rate for calls from South Carolina area codes being answered by someone in South Carolina has gone up, too.

“We know our resources. We know the different access to care that we have across South Carolina,” Barnes said. “Other national backup centers can identify some of those things, but I think it can add another level of understanding when you are from and answering for a particular area that you are familiar with.” {19}

Starting with the new state budget that went into effect July 1 – South Carolina’s 9-8-8 call centers will receive recurring dollars to fund its work – meaning it’ll have consistent funding.

“That’s what we needed, something to have to know that, OK, we have these recurring moneys coming in, and that’s going to help further support our crisis resources in South Carolina,” Barnes said.

