‘A little something for everyone’: Camp Soul City brings campers to downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s summer time so it must mean camp time, but Camp Soul City is not one you need a tent for.

“The variety is all over the place,” Jason Craig, organizer for Augusta Poster Show said. “For everybody, Augusta means something different to them. There’s a really big variety of work there.

When it comes to Camp Soul City, variety is a spice of life.

“We kind of get in our loop and we sort of go to the places we’re familiar with,” Craig said. “And things like Camp Soul City might take you into a business that you might not have gone on your own.”

Camp Soul City teaches you things you didn’t know before.

“We’ve had a lot of people who were like oh I’ve never tie dyed in my life,” Evan Grantski, owner of Grantski Records said. “It’s really neat that they could do it for the first time here.”

It’s fun for everyone out supporting local neighborhood storefronts.

“Not a lot of people know that there’s a lot of great unique retail stores downtown,” Field Botanicals owner Jennifer Tinsley said. “And everybody really works together as a community to help each other to raise awareness of how great our downtown is.”

It’s a little something for everyone at camp.

“We want people to know like hey, you can come downtown and shop for gifts or for yourself or just come down and it’s not just bars and restaurants,” Grantski said.

12 businesses participated in Camp Soul City.

Downtown Soul City’s next event is Small Business Saturday, which takes place the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

