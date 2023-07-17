Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘I’m heartbroken’: Mother of suspected Henry County shooter apologizes to neighbors

Two days after a man shot and killed four people in a Henry County subdivision, the suspect’s mother is apologizing to neighbors for her son’s alleged actions.
By Hope Dean and Rebekka Schramm
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two days after a man shot and killed four people in a Henry County subdivision, the suspect’s mother is apologizing to neighbors for her son’s alleged actions.

“I’m heartbroken,” Lorna Dennis told Atlanta News First.

On Saturday, police named Dennis’ son, 40-year-old Andre Longmore, as the suspected shooter. After a day-long manhunt, Longmore died on Sunday in a shootout with law enforcement in Jonesboro.

Dennis said she wants her neighbors to know that she’s sorry for what her son did.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Henry County mass shooting victims identified, suspect dead, authorities say

Longmore served in the 82nd Airborne Division for six years and won several awards for stellar performance, according to Dennis. But he saw death in Afghanistan and Iraq, which led to his mental decline years later.

Suddenly, Longmore couldn’t sleep. He was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and schizophrenia, Dennis said. She tried to get him help, but Longmore refused. He didn’t think anything was wrong.

Now, Dennis believes the military created “a monster,” she said.

Dennis added that Longmore attacked her on Friday, a day before the shooting. She was not seriously hurt.

On Sunday, authorities named the shooting victims as Scott Leavitt, 67, Shirley Leavitt, 66, Steve Blizzard, 65, and Ronald Jeffers, 66. Scott and Shirley Leavitt were married and looking forward to retirement, according to a family friend who launched an online fundraiser.

Neighbors who spoke with Atlanta News First said that the event shook them.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Clayton County residents describe moments mass shooting suspect was killed

I just can’t believe it,” Roy Hendrix, who lives close to one of the victims’ houses, said. “I never would have thought in a million years something like this would transpire.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Shots fired at south Augusta store where 2 have been killed
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Name released of deadly shooting victim on Lumpkin Road
(Source: MGN)
CSRA outages peak at more than 1,600 Saturday night after storms; now fixed
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Shooting reported at Richmond Hill Road apartment complex

Latest News

Graduation cap and money
How Biden’s new student loan forgiveness plan affects Georgians
Lucky Wallis Turner
Suspect arrested in bank robbery by wigged man
Goblin Tools is an app and website that is similar to Chat GPT in that it uses Artificial...
What the Tech: App of the day, Goblin Tools
Aiden Canatser, 15, was last seen on Wednesday arounf 6:45 a.m. on the 600 block of Cardinal...
Aiken runaway 15-year-old found safe at Georgia home