How Biden’s new student loan forgiveness plan affects Georgians

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The Biden administration has announced $39 billion in student debt relief.

The new plan will apply to a narrower population of borrowers.

Taylor Allen is a Graduate Student at Georgia Tech. “I’m still worrying about this 11,000 I have to pay off, she said.

Brooklyn Clarke a Junior Spelman University, “I’ve had to take out the maximum of federal loans and I also take out subsidized loans because my family can’t give any contribution at all.”

They are two people living in Georgia, which carries the third largest student debt in the nation that will not be eligible.

“It’s crazy,” said Allen.

“Really shocking,” said Clarke.

The Education Department announced 804,000 borrowers will have their student debt wiped away in the coming weeks due to administrative fixes that more accurately count qualified monthly payments.

Under the plan, a borrower is eligible for loan forgiveness after making roughly 20 to 25 years of payments on a standard or income-driven repayment plan.

There are currently several different kinds of income-driven repayment plans for borrowers with federal student loans.

The plans base payments on a borrower’s income and family size, regardless of their total outstanding debt.

Student loan repayments resume in October after a yearslong pause during the pandemic.

The Supreme Court last month struck down Biden’s loan forgiveness program to provide millions of borrowers up to $20,000 in one-time federal student debt relief.

Clarke shared her frustration, “It doesn’t help me it doesn’t help college students it doesn’t help people who are trying to buy houses.”

Those who qualify for the latest relief program will receive an email from the Department of Education.

