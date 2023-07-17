Hope for Hooves prepares to host horse camp for adults

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hope for Hooves, a local non-profit rescue for horses, is getting ready to host their adult camp on Saturday.

It’s a chance for adults to visit, feed the animals, go to the creek, and do many other activities.

News 12 stopped by the rescue to see how it’s helping more than just the volunteers.

Autumn Stewart has volunteered at Hope for Hooves for more than a year.

“It’s been an amazing ride. This is my second family. They mean the absolute world to me,” said Stewart.

She said it has helped her come out of her shell and not be as shy.

“I am an entirely different person now. I’m very active, I’m very talkative when someone comes up I’m just like ‘Hi how are you?’, I could never do that before,” said Stewart.

It’s also helping Jarrett McDonald.

“Believe it or not, I’m on the autism spectrum but you wouldn’t know it by looking at me,” said McDonald.

He said the rescue is also helping him socially.

“It’s just a fun experience being out here with the animals and it has helped me mentally. It did help me with my social skills a little bit,” said McDonald.

Michelle Derrick, the founder of Hope for Hooves, said the goal is to help people, through activities like sensory-friendly camps.

“I want them to know they can have free reign and they have people or kids just like them. They don’t have to be nervous around them or have fear of bullying or anything like that,” said Derrick.

But this year camp isn’t just for kids as they get ready to host the first one for adults.

“I put a post out there about how many people would be interested and I had a tremendous response,” said Derrick.

It serves as a walk down memory lane.

“They were like ‘Oh it brings back so many memories and I would love to do that’. It’s just a place where we adults can come and kind of reminisce our childhood,” said Derrick.

No matter the reason for attending camp, Stewart says it’s rescuing more than just the animals.

“If you just want to like help different people, help the animals, this is the place for you,” said Stewart.

The sensory camp is available this week, and the adult camp will be this Saturday.

Each camp will involve activities like feeding the animals, games, and other activities. There are spots left for both.

If anyone is interested in signing up, visit the Hope for Hooves website.

