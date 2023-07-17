Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia, South Carolina launch Operation Southern Slow Down

By Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina is increasing efforts to enforce speed limits on interstates.

It’s part of the yearly ‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ campaign that kicked off on Monday.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says speeding caused more than 10,000 crashes last year.

MORE | Ossoff announces $15M to help fund CSRA Head Start

Georgia is also following suit with the National Highway Transportation Administration saying speeding doesn’t just happen on the interstate.

“they’re on our alternate roads into big cities within the state of Georgia so those are really deadly. Rural roads are sometimes deadly as well,” said Alex Cabrel with the National Highway Transportation Administration.

Operation Slow Down runs through July 23.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Shots fired at south Augusta store where 2 have been killed
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Name released of deadly shooting victim on Lumpkin Road
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Name released for 20-year-old shot dead in Aiken County
(Source: MGN)
CSRA outages peak at more than 1,600 Saturday night after storms; now fixed
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

Georgia, South Carolina launch Operation Southern Slow Down
Deputies launch homeless crackdown near I-20, Washington Road
Sen. Ossoff announces $15M to help fund CSRA education
Mental health hotline marks a year of saving lives