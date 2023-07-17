Georgia, South Carolina launch Operation Southern Slow Down

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina is increasing efforts to enforce speed limits on interstates.

It’s part of the yearly ‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ campaign that kicked off on Monday.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says speeding caused more than 10,000 crashes last year.

Georgia is also following suit with the National Highway Transportation Administration saying speeding doesn’t just happen on the interstate.

“they’re on our alternate roads into big cities within the state of Georgia so those are really deadly. Rural roads are sometimes deadly as well,” said Alex Cabrel with the National Highway Transportation Administration.

Operation Slow Down runs through July 23.

