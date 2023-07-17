Submit Photos/Videos
Gas prices show slight increase in Ga., decrease in S.C.

Georgia's price increased two cents over the past week, making the average price per gallon $3.28, according to AAA. However, Augusta's gas price average went down one cent to $3.26.
By Macy Neal
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the past week, Georgia saw a slight increase, and South Carolina saw a slight decrease in gas prices, according to AAA.

Georgia’s price increased two cents over the past week, making the average price per gallon $3.28, according to AAA. However, Augusta’s gas price average went down one cent to $3.26.

Georgia’s average gas price is 29 cents below the national average, AAA says.

MORE | BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Water interruption in Montmorenci-Couchton Water & Sewer district

Meanwhile, the average gas price in South Carolina only dropped one cent over the past week, currently priced at $3.16, according to AAA. Aiken and Edgefield counties’ gas price dropped two cents to the price $3.20.

AAA says, South Carolina’s gas average is 41 cents below the national average.

According to AAA, the national average gas price increased three cents over the past week, at the current price of $3.57.

