Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gets new White House role

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is returning to the White House.

The 60th mayor of Atlanta will serve as the President’s Export Council, she shared on social media.

She previously served as a senior advisor to the president until she stepped down earlier this year.

She said this council “serves as the principal national advisory committee on international trade.” She went on to say that they “advise the President of government policies and programs that affect U.S. trade performance.”

Bottoms’ role was among a number of appointments by the Biden administration on Friday.

“Keisha Lance Bottoms is a visionary leader, having served as Mayor of Atlanta and Senior Advisor to President Joe Biden, leading the transformation of the Office of Public Engagement,” The White House said in a statement. “Through crafting effective engagement strategies and advising the President on matters concerning various stakeholders, Bottoms helped ensure that the diverse voices of the American public were heard and concerns translated into meaningful action by the Administration.”

