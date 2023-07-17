Deputies launch homeless crackdown near I-20, Washington Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A little under a week after talking with property owners, deputies on Monday launched a program to remove homeless people from problem areas near Interstate 20 and Washington Road.

Deputies met with business owners last week to get permission to go onto the property to remove homeless people. The goal was to get advance authorization so deputies could proactively remove squatters.

Deputies could be seen in the area on Monday morning, but the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office wouldn’t comment.

“At this time, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will not have comment on the homeless initiative for a few weeks in order to gather intel on its effectiveness,” a spokesman for the agency said.

The area, perhaps one of the busiest intersections in the CSRA, has attracted homeless people for years, but the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has zeroed in on the encampments in recent weeks as a potential source of crime.

After last Tuesday’s meeting with property owners, deputies got permission from at least 17 businesses to clear out homeless people and their possessions.

“We’re not trying to criminalize you for being poor or having mental health issues. But again, we have to protect property owners and the citizens of Richmond County, so that’s the dual role that we have at the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Richard Roundtree said.

Authorities say they plan to work with the courts to get people help and to make sure their rights aren’t being violated.

“The superior court has three courts of accountability, which is a mental health court, the drug addiction court, and the veterans court. They already doing those, already working, in Richmond County,” Roundtree said.

