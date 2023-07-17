Submit Photos/Videos
Deputies arrest suspect in Augusta aggravated assault

Armoni McClain, 18.
Armoni McClain, 18.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have arrested a man who was wanted in connection with an aggravated assault last year.

The incident happened Aug. 5, 2022, in the 1700 block of Pine Tree Road, according to deputies.

Soon after the incident, authorities said they were looking for Armoni McClain, then 18, as a suspect.

McClain, now 19, was arrested Monday, according to Richmond County jail records.

He was being held on charges including five counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a firearm or knife during a crime, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of carjacking.

