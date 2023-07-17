Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We can expect mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be light from the north at 1 to 3 mph.

Monday looks about like Sunday, but the humidity will not be quite as high as today. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 90s with heat index values near 101 degrees and winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Rain chances will remain very slim Tuesday through Thursday with temperatures running about 5 degrees above average. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with feels like temperatures between 104 and 108 each afternoon.

The high pressure responsible for the hot and dry conditions slowly breaks toward the end of the week, meaning we can expect a better chance of late-day storms.

