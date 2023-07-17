Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Heating up for the week ahead. Few isolated late week storms.
Pool Forecast
Pool Forecast
By Tim Strong
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We can expect mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be light from the north at 1 to 3 mph.

Monday looks about like Sunday, but the humidity will not be quite as high as today. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 90s with heat index values near 101 degrees and winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Rain chances will remain very slim Tuesday through Thursday with temperatures running about 5 degrees above average. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with feels like temperatures between 104 and 108 each afternoon.

The high pressure responsible for the hot and dry conditions slowly breaks toward the end of the week, meaning we can expect a better chance of late-day storms.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Name released of deadly shooting victim on Lumpkin Road
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Shots fired at South Augusta Get-N-Go, suspects flee the scene
(Source: MGN)
CSRA outages peak at more than 1,600 Saturday night after storms; now fixed
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Shooting reported at Richmond Hill Road apartment complex
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

Pool Forecast
Blazing Hot Week Ahead, Heat Index 100°+
weather
Emily's 6pm Forecast
weather
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton
CSRA Forecast for Sunday, 7/16/2023
7/16/2023 Sunday Morning Weather Update