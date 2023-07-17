Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Hot high temperatures in the upper 90s through Friday. Low storm chances next few days.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly dry this evening into tonight. Skies will remain partly cloudy this evening then turn mostly clear overnight. Overnight lows will drop to near 70 by early Tuesday. Winds will be calm overnight.

Hot day expected Tuesday with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and feel like temperatures over 100. Mostly dry Tuesday with storm chances 10% or less for most of the CSRA. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Staying hot Wednesday with morning temperatures in the low 70s and afternoon highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values could get to 105+ in the afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will be possible Wednesday. Winds will be out of the west between 10-15 mph.

Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible Thursday and Friday with afternoon highs remaining in the upper 90s.

Not as hot this weekend with afternoon highs in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday. A few storms are possible this weekend. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Dangerous heat the next few afternoons will heat index values between 103-108.
Dangerous heat the next few afternoons will heat index values between 103-108.(WRDW)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Shots fired at south Augusta store where 2 have been killed
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Name released of deadly shooting victim on Lumpkin Road
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Name released for 20-year-old shot dead in Aiken County
(Source: MGN)
CSRA outages peak at more than 1,600 Saturday night after storms; now fixed
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

Heat Index
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Pool Forecast
Blazing Hot Week Ahead, Heat Index 100°+
weather
Emily's 6pm Forecast
weather
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton