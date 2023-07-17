Bamberg County jail chief quits after drawing fire over racial slur

BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bamberg County is looking for a new jail chief to replace the previous one, who resigned after a police officer complained that she used a racial epithet.

Capt. Latarcha K. Wilson’s law enforcement status is now listed as inactive due to resignation, according to the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy. The academy lists Wilson’s date of voluntary separation as June 7.

Wilson’s resignation came after Bamberg police stopped her 20-year-old daughter on June 3 for not having proper lights on her license plate.

Once she was stopped, the daughter couldn’t find her insurance verification. She called her mother to get a photo of the insurance form.

When Wilson was on speakerphone, apparently thinking she was having a private conversation, an officer said he heard her telling her daughter to calm down or else the officers would lock her up “for nothing cause that’s what ... they do.” Further, Wilson states in an expletive-laden sentence that the officers don’t care about the daughter, referring to them with a racial epithet for white people, according to police.

One of the two officers spoke up and said he didn’t appreciate the racial epithet, to which Wilson said she didn’t know she was on speaker.

The two officers wrote a letter to the Bamberg City Council relating the sequence of events followed by a commentary on what happened.

“We sometimes expect random acts of racism etc. from different people in the public that we encounter but it should never be tolerated in any of our departments nor allowed in any of our positions at any level,” they wrote.

“Now Capt. Wilson’s actions and comments that night not only define who she is but by her own statement what she has been teaching her own daughter. With this being the case, who else has she been talking to or teaching these kinds of views to and or been treating people that are housed in the detention center that are of a different race but too scared to say something in fear they may not get help or get out on time due to possibly being charged with a crime in detention.”

Within four days of the traffic stop, Wilson had resigned.

