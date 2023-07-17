Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta fire damages home on Hillsview Drive, kills 2 animals

Fire on Hillsview Drive
Fire on Hillsview Drive(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 3200 block of Hillsview Drive.

According to officials, the call came in at 2:02 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters located the origin of the fire in the kitchen, which was caused by unattended food on the stove.

Occupants of the house ran outside and asked neighbors to call 911, according to Augusta Fire.

A dog and cat died in the fire.

Firefighters on the scene provided support and assistance to the homeowner and connected them with the Red Cross for further assistance, according to officials.

Firefighters ensured that the pets received a proper burial.

