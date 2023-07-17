Aiken woman accused of exploiting vulnerable adult, forgery

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested an Aiken woman accused of exploitation of a vulnerable adult and forgery.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Monday his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office have arrested Katey Hartley Perkins, 51, on one count of exploitation of a vulnerable adult and one count of forgery, value less than $10,000.

Perkins was booked into the Aiken County Detention Center on Saturday, according to Wilson.

A joint investigation revealed that between June 29 and Nov. 1, 2022, Perkins made unlawful and unauthorized use of the funds and assets of a vulnerable adult a, according to authorities.

Authorities say that on June 30, 2022, Perkins opened an unauthorized bank account in the victim’s name, deposited a life insurance check made out to the victim in the amount of $4,548.57 into that account, and converted the money to her own use.

The victim, a vulnerable adult under South Carolina law, resided at an assisted-living facility during the time of the alleged misconduct.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

