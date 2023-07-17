Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

4-year-old chokes to death while at Costco, coroner says

Coroner Bill Leach said several people at Costco saw what happened and tried to use live-saving...
Coroner Bill Leach said several people at Costco saw what happened and tried to use live-saving measures to keep the little girl alive.(An Errant Knight / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNEWICK, Wash. (Gray News) – A 4-year-old died after choking on what was believed to be a hot dog at a Costco in Washington state earlier this month, according to Benton County Coroner Bill Leach.

The child was just a few days away from her 5th birthday, KNDU reported.

Leach said several people at the store saw what happened and tried to use life-saving measures to keep the little girl alive.

EMS personnel removed food from the girl’s mouth before she was taken to the hospital where she died.

No autopsy is scheduled.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Shots fired at south Augusta store where 2 have been killed
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Name released of deadly shooting victim on Lumpkin Road
(Source: MGN)
CSRA outages peak at more than 1,600 Saturday night after storms; now fixed
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Shooting reported at Richmond Hill Road apartment complex

Latest News

How to avoid rental fraud scams
Red flags to look for amid spike in rental scams
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding and a partially fallen tree...
Floods wash away children, scorching heat envelopes the West as wildfire smoke overtakes northern US
Red flags to look for amid spike in rental scams
A horse was rescued from a collapsed barn in Tennessee.
Horse trapped in collapsed barn rescued by firefighters
Gage and Braxton
Aiken County students to compete for world bass fishing championship