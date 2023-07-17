Submit Photos/Videos
$2 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Orangeburg County gas station

If you bought a Mega Millions ticket from a gas station in Orangeburg you could be worth a lot...
If you bought a Mega Millions ticket from a gas station in Orangeburg you could be worth a lot more money.(Live 5/File)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - If you bought a Mega Millions ticket from a gas station in Orangeburg you could be worth a lot more money.

Lottery officials said the ticket, sold from the Gaz-Bah at 951 Street in Orangbuerg was sold for Friday night’s drawing.

The ticket sold matched all five white ball numbers drawn and the ticket holder purchased the Megaplier to see the prize multiplied to a grand total of $2 million.

