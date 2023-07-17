Submit Photos/Videos
1 dead after home shooting in Aiken County

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County Sheriff's Office(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a home shooting on Monday morning in Aiken County, according to authorities.

Captain Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says at 1:06 a.m. dispatch received a call in reference to a shooting at a home in the 800 block of Ninety-Six Indian Trail.

Aiken County EMS says one man was shot, and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Aiken County Coroner is assisting the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation, authorities say.

