Suspicious shooting victim found on Lumpkin Road, later dies from injuries

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious incident on Lumpkin Road that left one person dead.

At 4:59 p.m., officers say they responded to the 2100 block of Lumpkin Road in reference to a suspicious situation.

They say upon arrival, Deputies located a male victim who had been shot at least one time and died from his injuries.

While the investigation is in its early stages, and there is no further information available, News 12 will continue to update this incident, as more information becomes available.

