Shots fired at South Augusta Get-N-Go, suspects flee the scene

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Craig Allison
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious incident where shots were fired at the Get-N-Go in South Augusta.

At 3:12 p.m., they say officers responded to the Get-N-Go on Rosier Road, in reference to shots fired.

Upon arrival, Deputies say they learned that one male subject fired shots at another male subject in the parking lot, but both subjects left the scene before deputies could arrive.

While the investigation is ongoing, News 12 will continue to follow this incident as more information becomes available.

