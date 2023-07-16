Shooting incident at Richmond Hill Road apartment complex

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirms a shooting incident happened at a Richmond hill Road apartment complex.

Just after 7:30 p.m., News 12 called the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch and confirmed a shooting incident happened at the Aspire Richmond Hill Apartment Complex off of Richmond Hill Road.

While details are limited at this time, News 12 is working to get more information on what led up to this incident.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.