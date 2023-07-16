Submit Photos/Videos
Shooting incident at Richmond Hill Road apartment complex

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic(WRDW)
By Craig Allison
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirms a shooting incident happened at a Richmond hill Road apartment complex.

Just after 7:30 p.m., News 12 called the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch and confirmed a shooting incident happened at the Aspire Richmond Hill Apartment Complex off of Richmond Hill Road.

While details are limited at this time, News 12 is working to get more information on what led up to this incident.

