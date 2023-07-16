Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

More than 1,300 outages across the CSRA after a wave of thunderstorms

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Craig Allison
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dominion Energy and Georgia Power are collectively reporting more than 1,300 outages in the CSRA.

According to Dominion Energy’s outage map, as of 10 p.m., nine incidents across Aiken County are putting more than 1,180 customers without power.

From Georgia Power’s outage map, five incidents in the East Augusta area of Richmond County are putting more than 180 customers without power.

At one point, Columbia County also showed 500 people without power at 10 p.m., but that has since been updated and resolved.

News 12 will continue to monitor this as scattered showers are still expected to pass through the CSRA until 1 a.m., Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division responded to a traffic accident on Gordon...
Name released for 68-year-old killed in Gordon Highway crash
Jabari Webb, 15.
‘He just wanted a happy life’: Slain 15-year-old mourned
“It’s like an infant. It can never be neglected, you can’t say, ‘OK, it’s good and fine I can...
After 50 years, North Augusta plant nursery prepares to close
Jeffrey Deon Mickens
Bond denied for suspect in 1982 Augusta cold-case murder
Corey Deche Adams is shown during his bond hearing on July 14, 2023.
Bond granted to school staffer in molestation attempt

Latest News

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Suspicious shooting victim found on Lumpkin Road, later dies from injuries
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Shooting incident at Richmond Hill Road apartment complex
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Human remains found in shallow grave in Windsor
Falcons running back hosts youth football camp at Fort Gordon