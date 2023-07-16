More than 1,300 outages across the CSRA after a wave of thunderstorms

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dominion Energy and Georgia Power are collectively reporting more than 1,300 outages in the CSRA.

According to Dominion Energy’s outage map, as of 10 p.m., nine incidents across Aiken County are putting more than 1,180 customers without power.

From Georgia Power’s outage map, five incidents in the East Augusta area of Richmond County are putting more than 180 customers without power.

At one point, Columbia County also showed 500 people without power at 10 p.m., but that has since been updated and resolved.

News 12 will continue to monitor this as scattered showers are still expected to pass through the CSRA until 1 a.m., Sunday morning.

