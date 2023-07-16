Submit Photos/Videos
BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Water interruption in Montmorenci-Couchton Water & Sewer district

(MGN)
By Ashley Campbell
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There will be a severe water outage in the Montmorenci/Deodar/Foxhaven area in Aiken.

Water crews tell News 12 that somebody digging on Woodward Drive damaged the main waterline going to Woodward Drive.

Crews say it is draining the district’s water tanks.

The advisory is for 12p.m.-12a.m., July 16.

Service technicians are aware of the situation and say they are doing their best to repair the damage as soon as possible.

