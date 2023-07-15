‘Thankful they were there’: Local firefighters save man’s life while off-duty

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You never realize how close help is until you really need it.

That was the case for one man eating lunch at Beamie’s At The River on Friday. He started choking and luckily a couple of Augusta firefighters were feet away eating lunch.

“I was very thankful they were there,” said Abby Hollingsworth, a server at Beamie’s At The River. “I don’t know how different the day would have gone if they wouldn’t have been there.”

The firefighters were at the right place at the right time.

“I was walking and trying to help clean up a table and then I heard a woman saying help and then I saw her go towards her husband and then I realized that he was choking,” said Hollingsworth.

At that moment, Hollingsworth’s gut instinct kicked in.

“You just have to go with the flow and try to find help as fast as possible,” said Hollingsworth. “And then I remembered that I had two firefighters on the patio so I ran out and grabbed them.”

It was all hands on deck from there.

“My table that was sitting across like immediately jumped up and then started helping them and giving him the Heimlich maneuver,” said Hollingsworth.

It was a situation where every second counts.

“Everybody was kind of just watching, like trying to stand back and make sure that the firefighters had room to help the guy,” said Hollingsworth.

With help only being a few feet away, a life was saved.

“The table that was choking paid for my table who originally helped do the Heimlich Maneuver on him,” said Hollingsworth.

