Human remains found in shallow grave in Windsor

WINDSOR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are investigating a deceased person.

Investigators say around 2:27 p.m., July 14, human remains were found in a shallow grave near the 300 block of Wendy Lane in Windsor.

The coroner is working to identify the person as well as determine the manner and cause of death.

No further information is available at this time. The sheriff’s office says it will release more developments as this investigation continues.

