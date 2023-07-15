Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Human remains found in shallow grave in Windsor

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Ashley Campbell
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are investigating a deceased person.

Investigators say around 2:27 p.m., July 14, human remains were found in a shallow grave near the 300 block of Wendy Lane in Windsor.

The coroner is working to identify the person as well as determine the manner and cause of death.

No further information is available at this time. The sheriff’s office says it will release more developments as this investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division responded to a traffic accident on Gordon...
Name released for 68-year-old killed in Gordon Highway crash
Jabari Webb, 15.
‘He just wanted a happy life’: Slain 15-year-old mourned
Jeffrey Deon Mickens
Bond denied for suspect in 1982 Augusta cold-case murder
“It’s like an infant. It can never be neglected, you can’t say, ‘OK, it’s good and fine I can...
After 50 years, North Augusta plant nursery prepares to close
Corey Deche Adams is shown during his bond hearing on July 14, 2023.
Bond granted to school staffer in molestation attempt

Latest News

Falcons running back hosts youth football camp at Fort Gordon
CSRA waters marked safe again ahead of weekend
‘Thankful they were there’: Local firefighters save man’s life while off-duty
Man saved by Augusta firefighters
‘Thankful they were there’: Local firefighters save man’s life while off-duty