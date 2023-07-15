Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘God is just good to me’: Woman celebrates 104th birthday with family, friends

Mississippi woman celebrates 104th birthday with family and friends. (Source: WTOK)
By Nick Ogelle and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - A woman in Mississippi celebrated turning 104 with her family and friends.

Helen Clark Thomas proved that you are never too old for a birthday party.

Thomas’ friends and family came together to celebrate her 104th birthday this week.

When asked what her secret was to live such a long and prosperous life she said, “God is just good to me”.

Thomas added, “I depend on the Lord. I have tried to live a righteous life. I love God and people.”

Copyright 2023 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division responded to a traffic accident on Gordon...
Name released for 68-year-old killed in Gordon Highway crash
Jabari Webb, 15.
‘He just wanted a happy life’: Slain 15-year-old mourned
Jeffrey Deon Mickens
Bond denied for suspect in 1982 Augusta cold-case murder
“It’s like an infant. It can never be neglected, you can’t say, ‘OK, it’s good and fine I can...
After 50 years, North Augusta plant nursery prepares to close
Officials say Johnson was a passenger in a vehicle turning left onto Circular Drive when the...
71-year-old woman killed in Peach Orchard crash

Latest News

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the...
Israel’s Netanyahu rushed to hospital, his office says he felt dizzy and was likely dehydrated
Flight attendant saves honeymoon
Congregation member Gayle McFarland, of Montpelier, Vt., collects sodden table cloths in the...
Vermont starts long road to recovery from historic floods, helped by army of volunteers
Police in Waxahachie on Saturday morning issued an Amber Alert for Tanya Jackson, 11, last seen...
Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old girl reported missing in Dallas, Texas