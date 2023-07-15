Submit Photos/Videos
Falcons running back hosts youth football camp at Fort Gordon

By Daniel Booth
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Falcons Running Back Tyler Allgeier ran for over a thousand yards during his rookie season with the Falcons, and what better way to give back to the fans and his new community than to host a football camp for military families in Augusta?

Military kids between first and eighth grade hit the grass at Fort Gordon, enjoying the day by learning a thing or two about the game of football from a pro.

“Right when I came in all of these kids were screaming, and I was like ‘Wow. It’s crazy.’ Just making their day, that’s the biggest thing,” said Allgeier.

Playing football can help bring kids one step closer to their dreams, like Brody Tucker who’s a Falcons fan.

“Ever since I was, I don’t know, born, I’ve been a Falcons fan with my dad, and it’s just amazing being here in the Georgia sun. I love it,” said Tucker.

By watching their kids have so much fun out there, parents realized what a great opportunity it was.

“I didn’t get to experience this growing up. I didn’t meet my first NFL player until I went to my first game at 28 years old. So, for him to experience this at such a young age, it’s just a great time,” said Chris Somerville, parent and United States veteran.

Supporting the U.S. Armed Forces is near and dear to Allgeier because his grandfather served in the Navy.

“This is the least I can do to serve their kids. To be here in this camp, but like when they’re serving our country, it’s just such a great thing, you know? I’m so grateful for them,” said Allgeier.

Britney Andrews, parent and United States veteran, said: “There’s no better family to be a part of than the military, and whenever people give back, it makes us feel proud and the sacrifices that we’re making all worth the while.”

A camp like this has the ability to inspire the next generation of athletes and create special memories that can last a lifetime.

“Being able to look at the pictures and being able to share it with their kids, that they were actually a part of something like this and got to meet someone on one of the best teams in America,” said Andrews.

After all the hard work on the field, some of these young footballers had their minds fixed on one thing, where their next meal was coming from.

One of the coaches helping out at the pro camp was Laney High School’s Head Football Coach Ronnie Baker.

