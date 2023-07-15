Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday evening will be the best chance of rain we see for at least the next week, as an upper-level disturbance passes overhead. It will be a very muggy night with overnight lows on the steamy side in the middle to upper 70s with light southwest winds at 2 to 5 mph. Total rain amounts Saturday between a quarter and a half an inch with isolated areas getting up to three-quarters of an inch.

Sunday will be a sunnier, drier, and hotter day with partly sunny skies with only a slight chance of an afternoon thundershower. Highs will be in the middle 90s with feels-like/heat index temperatures around 101. Winds will be from the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Next week will be on the hot side with very little rain expected. The average high and low for this time of year is 94 and 72, respectively, but highs will climb into the middle to upper 90s Monday all the way through Friday. Rain chances will be very slim through Thursday with a slightly better chance of afternoon storms returning Friday into next weekend. Heat index values will be 105 or higher Tuesday through Friday.

7/15/2023 Morning Weather Update

