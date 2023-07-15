Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Storms likely Saturday. Mainly dry Sunday and very hot for the week ahead.
By Chris Still
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday will be a cloudy day overall with scattered showers and thunderstorms increasing during the afternoon and evening. There will be enough breaks in the clouds at times to take highs into the lower 90s. High humidity will put feels like/heat index temperatures as hot as 101 degrees. Winds will be light from the southwest at 4 to 8 mph.

Saturday evening will be the best chance of rain we see for at least the next week, as an upper level disturbance passes overhead. It will be a very muggy night with overnight lows on the steamy side in the middle to upper 70s with light southwest winds at 2 to 5 mph. Total rain amounts Saturday between a quarter and a half an inch with isolated areas getting up to three quarters of an inch.

Sunday will be a sunnier, drier and hotter day with partly sunny skies with only a slight chance of an afternoon thundershower. Highs will be in the middle 90s with feels like/heat index temperatures around 101. Winds will be from the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Next week will be on the hot side with very little rain expected. The average high and low for this time of year is 94 and 72, respectively, but highs will climb into the middle to upper 90s Monday all the way through Friday. Rain chances will be very slim through Thursday with a slightly better chance of afternoon storms returning Friday into next weekend. Heat index values will be 105 or higher Tuesday through Friday.

7/15/2023 Morning Weather Update

