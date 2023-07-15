Submit Photos/Videos
CSRA waters marked safe again ahead of weekend

Savannah River
Savannah River(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - CSRA waters have been marked safe for swimming just in time for the weekend, according to the Savannah Riverkeeper.

This comes after weeks of heavy rain followed by hot weather have turned the slow-moving Savannah River into a fertile breeding place for E. coli bacteria, experts say.

LATEST RESULTS:

Truck Carlson of the Savannah Riverkeeper found high levels of E. coli bacteria in his weekly bacterial tests of the water, and it’s a problem because many people come into contact with it through kayaking and other popular watersports.

Why does the E. coli level go up when it rains? When the rain falls, water washes dirt and trash from land into the river, and that leads to a bacteria-growing buildup in the water.

“We sample the same days every week. If there’s a heavy rain event the day before, we expect the E. coli to go up. Everything that is on the ground gets washed into the river,” Carlson told News 12 in an interview on Tuesday.

These are areas highly populated with people who want to stay cool by fishing, letting their dogs out for a run, taking a dip in the water, and kayaking.

Carlson found three bodies of water in the area very high for E. coli: Lake Olmsted, the Lock and Dam South Boat Ramp, and the Sand Bar at Riverview Park.

On Friday, the Savannah Riverkeeper reported that sampling sites tested below the Georgia EPD limits for safe recreation.

“We want to thank all of our sponsors for allowing Veterans For Clean Water to sample our waters and keep all the citizens informed on water quality,” said the Savannah Riverkeeper on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

