Where can you buy over-the-counter birth control pill?

Birth control will soon be available on drug store shelves. We spoke to a nurse practitioner about what you need to know
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Some of the largest pharmacies in the U.S. confirmed plans to stock an over-the-counter birth control pill approved by the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday.

Opill is a once-a-day hormone-based pill, the first of its kind to be offered without a prescription.

While manufacturer Perrigo won’t start shipping the pills until early 2024, major retailers confirmed they already have plans to stock Opill when it’s available.

A spokesperson for CVS Health said Opill will be stocked at CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide.

“Hormonal contraceptives continue to be available with a prescription at our pharmacy counters and our pharmacists can evaluate patients and prescribe hormonal contraceptives in over 1,800 locations in 10 states,” the company said in a statement. “Additionally, our clinicians can evaluate and prescribe hormonal contraceptives in over 1,000 MinuteClinic locations in 36 states and D.C. and through virtual care visits in 48 states and D.C.”

A representative for Walgreens said the company also plans to stock the pill.

“Following the FDA’s approval and once commercially available, Walgreens will offer the over-the-counter birth control Opill as local communities’ most convenient health and wellness destination,” the statement said.

Walmart released a statement saying they are aware of the FDA’s decision and “look forward to making this available to our customers when the OTC manufacturer is able to provide supply.”

A Rite Aid spokesperson said they are “considering the steps” for making Opill available in stores.

“Rite Aid remains committed to providing convenient access to customers for all of their health and wellness needs,” the company commented.

