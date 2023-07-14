What to expect when first lady, senator visit Augusta next week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A parade of visitors from Washington will be passing through Augusta next week, with visits by first lady first lady Jill Biden and Sen. Jon Ossoff.

Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, Ossoff will hold a news conference in downtown Augusta to brief local leaders on new resources he says he’s delivering to the Central Savannah River Area Economic Opportunity Authority’s Head Start Program.

Ossoff secured $14.9 million for the program, which will be delivered as grants.

The authority has Head Start programs in Bulloch, Burke, Columbia, Emanuel, Jefferson, Jenkins, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond, Screven and Warren counties.

As of 2023, the Head Start program has benefitted 18,715 children in Georgia.

Then on Tuesday, first lady Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will meet with local officials and key stakeholders leading the Investing in America Workforce Hub in Augusta.

It’s part of a tour to meant to highlight President Joe Biden’s economic policies are delivering investments and jobs to communities across the country. The first lady and education secretary will be joined by U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk.

The remarks will get underway around 1 p.m.

In May, the Biden-Harris Administration named Augusta as one of five U.S. workforce hubs.

The workforce hub designation – intended to enhance training for good-paying jobs – is part of the Biden administration’s “Investing in America” agenda. The focus is jobs created by the American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS and Science Act and Inflation Reduction Act.

