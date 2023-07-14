WATCH: Black bears being seen across Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It seems to happen at least once every summer.

A viewer sent pictures of a black bear in her backyard out in Edgefield.

These guys can really cover a lot of ground and they’re usually looking for one thing — a quick bite to eat. They seem to target everything from trash cans to bird feeders.

And that’s exactly what this bear in Trenton was doing Thursday night.

A view sent us the above video of it digging through a trash can at an office complex in the area. Its heist was successful. You can see the bear running away with the prize trash bag.

Across the river, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources shared some bear tips from the agency:

Stay alert and stay together: Pay attention to your surroundings and stay together. Walk, hike, jog or cycle with others when possible. Keep kids within sight and close by. Leave earbuds at home and make noise periodically so bears can avoid you.

Leave no trash or food scraps: Double bag your food when hiking and pack out all food and trash. Don’t burn food scraps or trash in your fire ring or grill. Leaving scraps, wrappers, or even “harmless” items like apple cores teaches bears to associate trails and campsites with food.

Keep dogs leashed: Letting dogs chase or bark at bears is asking for trouble; don’t force a bear to defend itself. Keep your dogs leashed at all times or leave them at home.

Camp safely: Set up camp away from dense cover and natural food sources. Cook as far from your tent as possible. Do not store food, trash, clothes worn when cooking, or toiletries in your tent. Store in approved bear-resistant containers or out of sight in a locked vehicle or suspended at least 10 feet above the ground and 10 feet from any part of the tree. Local regulations vary.

Know what to do if you see a black bear: If you see a bear before it notices you, don’t approach. Stand still, enjoy, then quietly move away. If a bear sees you, back away slowly. Never run; running may trigger a chase response. If a bear approaches hold your ground, wave your arms, and yell “Hey, bear” until it leaves. Stay with your group. If it keeps approaching, use bear spray. If a black bear makes contact with you, do NOT play dead; fight back aggressively.

Carry bear spray and know how to use it: Bear spray is proven to be the easiest and most effective way to deter a bear that threatens you. But it doesn’t work like bug repellent, so never spray your tent, campsite, or belongings.

