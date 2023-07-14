Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

WATCH: Black bears being seen across Edgefield County

A view sent us this video of it digging through a trash can at an office complex in the area.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It seems to happen at least once every summer.

A viewer sent pictures of a black bear in her backyard out in Edgefield.

Caption

These guys can really cover a lot of ground and they’re usually looking for one thing — a quick bite to eat. They seem to target everything from trash cans to bird feeders.

And that’s exactly what this bear in Trenton was doing Thursday night.

A view sent us the above video of it digging through a trash can at an office complex in the area. Its heist was successful. You can see the bear running away with the prize trash bag.

MORE | After 50 years, North Augusta plant nursery prepares to close

Across the river, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources shared some bear tips from the agency:

  • Stay alert and stay together: Pay attention to your surroundings and stay together. Walk, hike, jog or cycle with others when possible. Keep kids within sight and close by. Leave earbuds at home and make noise periodically so bears can avoid you.
  • Leave no trash or food scraps: Double bag your food when hiking and pack out all food and trash. Don’t burn food scraps or trash in your fire ring or grill. Leaving scraps, wrappers, or even “harmless” items like apple cores teaches bears to associate trails and campsites with food.
  • Keep dogs leashed: Letting dogs chase or bark at bears is asking for trouble; don’t force a bear to defend itself. Keep your dogs leashed at all times or leave them at home.
  • Camp safely: Set up camp away from dense cover and natural food sources. Cook as far from your tent as possible. Do not store food, trash, clothes worn when cooking, or toiletries in your tent. Store in approved bear-resistant containers or out of sight in a locked vehicle or suspended at least 10 feet above the ground and 10 feet from any part of the tree. Local regulations vary.
  • Know what to do if you see a black bear: If you see a bear before it notices you, don’t approach. Stand still, enjoy, then quietly move away. If a bear sees you, back away slowly. Never run; running may trigger a chase response. If a bear approaches hold your ground, wave your arms, and yell “Hey, bear” until it leaves. Stay with your group. If it keeps approaching, use bear spray. If a black bear makes contact with you, do NOT play dead; fight back aggressively.
  • Carry bear spray and know how to use it: Bear spray is proven to be the easiest and most effective way to deter a bear that threatens you. But it doesn’t work like bug repellent, so never spray your tent, campsite, or belongings.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jabari Webb, 15.
‘He just wanted a happy life’: Slain 15-year-old mourned
Officials say Johnson was a passenger in a vehicle turning left onto Circular Drive when the...
71-year-old woman killed in Peach Orchard crash
Smart Grocery was the site of another shooting.
1 sent to hospital after another shooting at Smart Grocery
William Hudson II
Richmond County deputies on the lookout for this man
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division responded to a traffic accident on Gordon...
Name released for 68-year-old killed in Gordon Highway crash

Latest News

Monument in downtown Augusta
After missing for 1 month, Augusta monuments found
After missing for 1 month, Augusta monuments found
Grovetown City Hall in Georgia
Marsha Dale Keating launches new bid for Grovetown council
Volunteers lend helping hand to homeless as fears loom
New recycling center opens in North Augusta