Volunteers lend helping hand to homeless as fears loom

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A group of outreach volunteers with Core Life serve those who are experiencing homelessness in Augusta.

Every Friday, volunteers in bright yellow shirts bring crock pots full of food to serve.

Core Life is the resource group that puts it on and has more than 20 volunteers always willing to serve.

“To come and to be willing, they don’t have to come down here. These folks come because they care for this community,” said Charles Welch, founder of Core Life.

Welch was born and raised in downtown Augusta. He saw an opportunity to give back and took it.

Volunteers choose to give up their time to lend a helping hand.

“I am busy. There are other things I could be doing, but this is just as important. These people they have a need, they have souls they need to hear the word,” said Vincent Hobbs, a volunteer.

Those who come will hear a message from Welch and have a hot meal all to try to nourish the needy.

“Jesus fixed his eyes on the cross and walked to it,” said Welch as he choked up. “How can we do anything less?”

Some could say there’s tension in the air following Saturday’s shooting where a homeless man shot a Richmond County deputy , leaving him injured and left the homeless man, Duterval Sejour, dead.

“I had met Sejour, I had conversations with Sejour. We have hopes and dreams for everyone who walks through these doors,” said Welch.

Hope is stronger than fear which has volunteers still wanting to come volunteer.

Alex Dickson, a volunteer, said: “I’m not really afraid of that right now, I couldn’t explain to you why but I’m just not afraid of it right now.”

Hobbs said: “I have zero fear.”

Welch says they have safety plans in place for if anything were to happen.

If you want to see how to volunteer or in need of resources, visit Core life’s website.

