‘They are so much more’: Purpose Center’s goal to impacting youth

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are following the story of gun violence in our area and finding more teenagers and young people at the center of it.

Since March, three other young victims have lost their lives to gun violence.

The Purpose Center is a non-profit making it their purpose to not only stop the violence but make an impact on kids and teens.

The idea is to let young people know there is a place and purpose for them in the world.

“It’s our job to inspire them to use their gift to help other people find their purpose,” said Executive Director Yannik McKie.

Finding purpose in life didn’t come easy for McKie.

“What changed my life is someone coming in, empowering me, and helping me to remember that my past does not define my future,” said McKie.

The Purpose Center sits to not let a painful past get in the way of a better future.

“These kids need to understand that their pain has a purpose. They need to understand that their lives have value, they need to understand that where you come from does not have to dictate and determine where you’re going,” said McKie.

The Purpose Center’s doors are open to anyone, but the focus is on younger people.

“I see the child that is crying every day but they’re not crying because they fell and hurt their knee,” said Kamilah Freeman. “They’re crying because they’re going through something emotionally and inside.”

Freeman is the after-school program coordinator at the Purpose Center.

“They aren’t always what we see them in the physical eye,” said Freeman. “They are so much more inside.”

The center is gearing up to welcome a goal of 30 children back for their after-school programming.

The Purpose Center is hosting a “Back to School Bash” on July 28 at 6:30 p.m. There will be school supplies and free registration for the after-school programming at the center.

