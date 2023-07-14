Sweetwater Bridge gets a new makeover in Thomson

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A decades-old, two-lane bridge on Highway 278 Southeast of Thomson is getting a makeover.

But the construction work is impacting a lot of people in McDuffie County, forcing some to take long detours.

“If you see the bridge before it was really narrow and if you see a truck coming towards you, you’re literally scared to cross over,” said Gloria Smith.

When locals first heard about this reconstruction project they panicked.

“When we first heard of the bridge, we all go to panicking thinking it was going turn out like that interchange on I-20 at the Harlem-Appling Exit,” said Gloria.

The Georgia Department of Transportation plans for the Sweetwater Bridge to be completed in 60 days.

Jason Smith, Community Development Director for McDuffie County, said: “They kind of came in and told us this bridge is old and needs to be replaced and told us here’s when we’re gonna do it and here’s what it’s gonna look like.”

It’s scheduled to wrap up right before the upcoming school year begins.

“That’s a main highway that people travel on all the time,” said Jason.

Since this is the main way to get around for a lot of people in McDuffie County, the detours have been a pain for some.

Mayor Sean Kelley said: “The Sweetwater bridge has been well, we’ll say inconvenient.”

Depending on where you’re heading, the detour can add another five to 10 minutes to your drive.

“It has taken a noticeable effect on some local businesses in town,” said Kelley.

Your GPS probably won’t let you know, there’s a detour ahead, but despite the headaches, it’s short-term pain with long-term gain.

Gloria said: “I like the bridge being redone.”

The Georgia Department of Transportation is on track, and they say the bridge should be opening before school starts at the beginning of August.

Kelley said: “I think the state did a good job as far as planning it and trying to get it done in a timely fashion.”

