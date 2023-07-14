New recycling center opens in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some new changes coming to North Augusta as a new recycling facility opened Friday.

They also announced a new recycling process using bins, which is different than the roll carts residents have used in the past.

A fire in 2021 destroyed the old facility, making it difficult to sort recycling from trash. This caused employees to have to manually sort items.

What used to be a one stop shop is now a place for just recycling.

“So the only things coming in are straight recyclables, previously, we would accept mixed trash and recyclables and it was difficult to recover recyclables,” said Rachelle Moody, Assistant City Administrator.

The new equipment makes the employees lives easier and is also better for the environment.

“There was a lot of hard work extra work to do. But now it’s less, it’s more safer, and it’s more cleaner,” said Eric Lawson, Recycle Associate.

North Augusta will be dropping off plastic bins at homes starting July 31st.

“That’s where they’ll put their recyclables and then they’ll put their trash in their roll carts,” said Moody.

But not every town recycles.

“I live in New Ellenton, S.C., just south of Aiken, and New Ellenton recently, within the last year stopped recycling because they had low compliance,” said Kurt Buhlmann, Senior Research Associate at Savannah River Ecology lab.

He fills up multiple bins in a few weeks, so one bin in North Augusta could be easier to fill than you think.

“One bin might not cut it. I think people would be surprised if they start recycling. They’d be kind of proud of how much they could recycle and that a single bin would fill up quite fast, I think in an average household,” said Buhlmann.

But no matter the distance, he says it’s worth it to help the earth.

The first week of recycling curbside pickup with the new totes will be August 14. People in North Augusta will receive recycling pickup up every other week.

