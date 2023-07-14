Marsha Dale Keating launches new bid for Grovetown council
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown resident Marsha Dale Keating says she’s running for Grovetown City Council for a third time.
“I’ve decided to go ahead and announce that I will be running for Grovetown City Council,” she said. Maybe ‘three’s a charm!’”
“The term ‘We the People’ means a lot to me,” she said. “We, the residents of Grovetown, come from different walks of life and different experiences but all have a voice in Grovetown’s future. No form of government runs us; rather, we run the government.”
She said she believes in:
- Limited government.
- Budgeting with an emphasis on saving.
- Well-trained community policing for all citizens.
- Mayoral role for ceremonial purposes only, per city charter.
She said she’s endorsing Deborah Fisher for mayor.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.