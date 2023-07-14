Submit Photos/Videos
Marsha Dale Keating launches new bid for Grovetown council

Grovetown City Hall in Georgia
Grovetown City Hall in Georgia(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown resident Marsha Dale Keating says she’s running for Grovetown City Council for a third time.

“I’ve decided to go ahead and announce that I will be running for Grovetown City Council,” she said. Maybe ‘three’s a charm!’”

“The term ‘We the People’ means a lot to me,” she said. “We, the residents of Grovetown, come from different walks of life and different experiences but all have a voice in Grovetown’s future. No form of government runs us; rather, we run the government.”

She said she believes in:

  • Limited government.
  • Budgeting with an emphasis on saving.
  • Well-trained community policing for all citizens.
  • Mayoral role for ceremonial purposes only, per city charter.

She said she’s endorsing Deborah Fisher for mayor.

