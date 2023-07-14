Local bridal salon prepares for Camp Soul City business crawl

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s summer, so it’s almost time for Camp Soul City.

It’s a small business crawl that lets you do fun activities to collect badges.

One store participating is Tiffinie Bleu Bridal Boutique.

Brandy Jones is the owner of the store in downtown Augusta, and she’s a member of Downtown Soul City.

“I was approached by members of the Downtown Soul City business group as a business owner and I wanted to bring awareness to the shops and retail downtown,” said Jones.

Downtown Soul City is a group of merchants encouraging people to shop locally.

“I think not a lot of people are aware of all the businesses that are downtown and are coming downtown so it’s a good way to bring awareness. So that we can get more people shopping local,” said Jones.

For the first time, she is preparing for their business crawl, Camp Soul City, which is not your average small business shopping experience.

“Part of the downtown business crawl for Camp Soul City is to have activities for each one and you get a merit badge for doing the activities,” she said.

The goal is for participants to get as many merit badges as possible. Tiffinie Bleu’s activity is flower crown making.

“You kind of look at them and you don’t put a lot of thought into how they’re made,” said Jones. “It’s a good way to learn how to make them for yourself.”

News 12 even got an up-close into how it’s done.

“You can make them for other reasons that are other than bridal, so it’s just a good activity to get down here,” said Jones.

While they want people to have fun trying new activities, she said the crawl has a larger purpose.

“It brings awareness to all the businesses that are here that people don’t know about,” said Jones. “A lot of people come downtown at night time and for restaurants but they’re not typically here for retail.”

She hopes the impact is felt both now and for years to come.

“Downtown is growing and people are not aware of how much it is growing and we want it to grow even more and for people to shop small,” she said.

Camp Soul City is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

There are more than ten businesses participating in the event.

You can find a full list of businesses on Camp Soul City’s Facebook page.

