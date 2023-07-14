Have you seen this runaway Grovetown 16-year-old?

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway 16-year-old.

Harmoni Robinson was last seen leaving her Grovetown home on July 13 around 5 p.m.

She is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, according to the agency.

Officials say she may be around the Barton Chapel Road area.

For anyone with information on Robinson, contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800.

Across the river, the Aiken Department of Public Safety is looking for a runaway 15-year-old.

