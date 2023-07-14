Ga. man arrested over alleged actions during Capitol breach

WASHINGTON - A Georgia man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges, including assaulting law enforcement officers, for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the FBI.

The Capitol breach disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Phillip Crawford, 47, of Douglasville, Ga., is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with felony offenses of forcibly assaulting, resisting, or opposing law enforcement officers, and obstructing, impeding, or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder.

Crawford is also charged with misdemeanor offenses of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and knowingly engaging in an act of violence in a restricted area or grounds.

Crawford was arrested Wednesday and made his initial appearance in the Northern District of Georgia.

According to court documents, based on publicly available video footage from Jan. 6, 2021, Crawford can be seen on the Capitol grounds rallying fellow rioters to charge at the lower west terrace tunnel entrance of the building, where officers were stacked to prevent entry. Court documents say that while making his way to the terrace tunnel entrance, Crawford joined fellow rioters chanting: “Pull them out!”

Court documents state that once Crawford was at the mouth of the tunnel and immediately in front of officers, Crawford then threw his body into the line, indiscriminately grabbing and punching at all the officers. Crawford then grabbed an officer that lost his footing and attempted to pull the officer away from the police line, the FBI said. Crawford finally took a fallen gas mask and with both hands threw it at the nearest officer, the FBI said.

In the 30 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,069 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

